Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

GFI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NYSE GFI opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,852 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 921,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

