Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MVB Financial Corp. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MVBF opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 480,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 432.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 115.3% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,196,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

