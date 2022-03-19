Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,033,000. Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,434 shares during the period.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

