Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptiv in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APTV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $118.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.45.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,331,445,000 after acquiring an additional 403,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after buying an additional 452,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

