Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.06

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.06 and traded as high as C$42.69. Interfor shares last traded at C$42.13, with a volume of 1,405,188 shares changing hands.

IFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Interfor alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.28.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$675.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.