Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.97

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.88. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 180,982 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $115.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 5.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
