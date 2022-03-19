Short Interest in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Increases By 19.5%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPRX. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $763.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.39 and a beta of 0.77. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

