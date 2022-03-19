TheStreet Lowers WW International (NASDAQ:WW) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.66. WW International has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WW International by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 498,621 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WW International by 18.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

