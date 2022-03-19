TheStreet Lowers WW International (NASDAQ:WW) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.
Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.66. WW International has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WW International by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 498,621 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WW International by 18.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
About WW International (Get Rating)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
