National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $77.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93. National Presto Industries has a one year low of $76.40 and a one year high of $107.89.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 86,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth $260,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

