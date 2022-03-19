Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) vs. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Head to Head Contrast

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Merus has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Merus and AbbVie, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus 0 1 7 0 2.88 AbbVie 0 4 12 0 2.75

Merus currently has a consensus target price of $41.57, suggesting a potential upside of 51.50%. AbbVie has a consensus target price of $149.31, suggesting a potential downside of 6.21%. Given Merus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Merus is more favorable than AbbVie.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merus and AbbVie’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus $49.11 million 24.29 -$66.82 million ($1.72) -15.95 AbbVie $56.20 billion 5.01 $11.54 billion $6.45 24.68

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Merus. Merus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Merus and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus -135.65% -27.26% -16.76% AbbVie 20.54% 164.05% 15.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Merus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Merus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AbbVie shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AbbVie beats Merus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merus (Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection. It also provides CREON, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid used in the treatment of hypothyroidism; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; Lupron for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; and Botox therapeutic. In addition, the company offers ORILISSA, a nonpeptide small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for women with moderate to severe endometriosis pain; Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; Lumigan/Ganfort, a bimatoprost ophthalmic solution for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension; Ubrelvy to treat migraine with or without aura in adults; Alphagan/ Combigan, an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist for the reduction of IOP in patients with OAG; and Restasis, a calcineurin inhibitor immunosuppressant to increase tear production, as well as other eye care products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

