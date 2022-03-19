UBS Group Upgrades AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Neutral

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

