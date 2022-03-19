DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $18.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

DKNG opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 974,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

