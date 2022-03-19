Barclays Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $115.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.20. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $189,523,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,910,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TransUnion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

