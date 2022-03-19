Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Robert Dunn Acquires 53,500 Shares

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) insider Robert Dunn purchased 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £13,910 ($18,088.43).

Shares of LON:ROL opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Friday. Rotala PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 36.98 ($0.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.79. The company has a market cap of £13.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

