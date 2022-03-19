Brokers Set Expectations for Biodesix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biodesix in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). William Blair also issued estimates for Biodesix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

BDSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of BDSX opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.41. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 95,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 94.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Biodesix by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Biodesix news, Director Charles M. Watts bought 5,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

