F-star Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Shares of FSTX opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

