Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.67 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Zscaler from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities cut their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.66.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.71. 5,320,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.76. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zscaler by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Zscaler by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

