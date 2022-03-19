Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of COGT opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.91. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $109,000.

About Cogent Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.