Brokers Set Expectations for HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $20.61 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth $7,837,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth $4,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

