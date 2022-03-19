Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $520.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $490.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $71.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.