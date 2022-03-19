Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, is engaged in producing and selling copper and molybdenum concentrates primarily in Chile. Amerigo Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

