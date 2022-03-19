Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco de Sabadell from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

