Acumen Capital Lowers K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$44.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBL. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.13.

KBL opened at C$31.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$29.69 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The company has a market cap of C$332.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.24.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

