Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Up 18.2% in February

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 95,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 57,930 shares of company stock worth $259,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultralife alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a P/E ratio of -264.50 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

Ultralife Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.