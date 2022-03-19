Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.46

Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.46 and traded as low as C$17.00. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$17.10, with a volume of 16,816 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

