DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.