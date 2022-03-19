Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Update

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

WDC opened at $49.30 on Friday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

