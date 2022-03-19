The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.40

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.40 and traded as low as $43.14. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 5,483 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

