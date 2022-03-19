Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Price Target to €17.00

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €18.00 ($19.78) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.31) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

