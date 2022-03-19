Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Rating Increased to Buy at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STZHF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

STZHF opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

