Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

