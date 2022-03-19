PLx Pharma Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PLx Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

PLXP stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $125.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 122,296 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

In other PLx Pharma news, CFO Rita M. O’connor purchased 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

