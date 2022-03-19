Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rallybio Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rallybio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).
Shares of RLYB stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $25.78.
In related news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer purchased 10,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620 in the last 90 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rallybio by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rallybio by 9,889.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.
Rallybio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
