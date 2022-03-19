Capital One Financial Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NOG. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -31.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

