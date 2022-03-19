Brokers Set Expectations for Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.61. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 305.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 89,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

