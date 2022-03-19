Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Boosted by KeyCorp

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.55.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after buying an additional 481,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,835,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

