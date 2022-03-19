Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $367.58 million, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $5,603,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5,298.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

