Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

KIGRY stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.54. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

