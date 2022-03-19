CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) received a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($96.70) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($77.47) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €82.64 ($90.82).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €50.75 ($55.77) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a 12 month high of €82.80 ($90.99). The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.