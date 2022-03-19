XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

XOMA opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.04 million, a PE ratio of 197.35 and a beta of 0.80. XOMA has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that XOMA will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

