CIBC Lowers Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$25.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISV. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.60.

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$22.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market cap of C$398.83 million and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.03. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$33.87.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

