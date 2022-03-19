CIBC Lowers Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$25.00

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Information Services (TSE:ISVGet Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISV. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.60.

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$22.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market cap of C$398.83 million and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.03. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$33.87.

About Information Services (Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.