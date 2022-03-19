TD Securities Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$62.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATD. National Bankshares lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.17.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$53.09 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$45.23 and a 1-year high of C$55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18.

