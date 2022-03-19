Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.94.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$55.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$51.44 and a one year high of C$62.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.83.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

