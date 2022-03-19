BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$114.00 by Analysts at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOOGet Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$114.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$130.40.

DOO stock opened at C$91.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.68.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

