Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 4,505 call options on the company. This is an increase of 771% compared to the typical daily volume of 517 call options.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 939.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 492.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 97,266 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.88. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

