Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 20,768 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 13,932% compared to the average volume of 148 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 346,230 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,798,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after buying an additional 172,895 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 34.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 84,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SPTN opened at $34.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

