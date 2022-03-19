Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) versus Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nyxoah and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A Antares Pharma 25.16% 12.33% 7.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nyxoah and Antares Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00 Antares Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nyxoah presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.56%. Antares Pharma has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.90%. Given Nyxoah’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nyxoah and Antares Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $80,000.00 5,937.21 -$13.99 million N/A N/A Antares Pharma $183.98 million 3.65 $46.29 million $0.27 14.63

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Nyxoah on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

