Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $13.48. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 803 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

