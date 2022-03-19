Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 231 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 231 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,715 ($22.30) per share, with a total value of £3,961.65 ($5,151.69).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,461 ($32.00) per share, with a total value of £3,888.38 ($5,056.41).
- On Monday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 146 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($34.85) per share, for a total transaction of £3,912.80 ($5,088.17).
- On Friday, December 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 450 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,547 ($33.12), for a total transaction of £11,461.50 ($14,904.42).
Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 1,705 ($22.17) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.54). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,205.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,403.21. The company has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.