GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. GMS posted sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 2,218.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GMS by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 78,657 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GMS by 122.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in GMS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.00. GMS has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

